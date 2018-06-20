PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A bicyclist involved in a crash was seriously injured Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet, all lanes on the Churchland Bridge are shut down following a vehicle accident involving a bicyclist. Police were called to the scene at 10:35 p.m.

The man on the bike was taken to a local hospital. Police are still on the scene investigating.

