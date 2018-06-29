VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Independence Day is less than a week away, and the City of Virginia Beach is preparing for a lot of traffic.

An estimated 100,000 people will visit the Oceanfront during the holiday weekend. To accommodate the heavy traffic entering the Resort Area, traffic on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and rediverted westbound on I-264 beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 5 (or until traffic is flowing safely).

During this traffic diversion, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Other routes into the Resort Area will remain open: General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road and Shore Drive.

For the July 4th Celebration Fireworks, traffic near Mount Trashmore along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive, and South Boulevard will be heavy.

The City of Virginia Beach partnered with the GPS system WAZE to provide real-time traffic updates.

Special event parking will be $10, both at Mount Trashmore lots and at municipal lots and garages in the Resort Area.

Police will be monitoring traffic to ensure emergency vehicles can quickly and safely respond to calls for service.

