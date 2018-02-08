PORTLAND, Ore. — Cleanup of the Occupy ICE PDX protest cost a total of $24,742.

TriMet will pickup the bulk of the tab, with Portland’s Bureau of Transportation and Portland Police paying the rest.

TriMet estimated its clean-up costs at $19,180, according to a TriMet spokesperson. PBOT will be billed $3,104.45 for cleanup. Portland police will be asked to pay $2,140.95.

Contract crews removed more than 15,000 pounds of garbage from the encampment outside the Southwest Portland offices of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Demonstrators had been camping outside the ICE building for roughly five weeks to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

On July 25, police cleared the last remaining protesters. The demonstrators left behind tents, wooden structures and furniture. Portland police said the camp posed fire and biomedical hazards.

Editor's Note: The City of Portland initially said the cost to cleanup the camp was $26,956. The city has since said that number is incorrect and the actual cost was $24,742.

