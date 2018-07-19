PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The United States Coast Guard rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday near Hog Island in the Pamlico Sound, NC.

“Locating the two fishermen was a true team effort between local first responders, good Samaritans, and the Coast Guard,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Karow, the search and rescue mission coordinator. “We are all grateful that the men were able to hold on to the floating debris throughout the long night.”

A wife of a fisherman called for help on behalf of her husband. She said the generator on the boat was not working properly and the men were trying to find safely near shore in bad weather. The boaters had departed Ocracoke Tuesday morning and were planning to shrimp in Pamlico Sound before unloading their catch in Engelhard.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center coordinated search efforts with Air Station Elizabeth City aircrews, Station Hatteras Inlet boat crews, North Carolina wildlife enforcement officers and local police.

At about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the overturned boat about 4 miles south of Wysocking Bay. The men were not with the boat, but another mariner reported debris about 7 miles northeast from the boat's location.

The men were found clinging to the debris. They were taken to Air Station Elizabeth City where they met EMS. They were both taken to Sentara Albermarle Medical Center, with no serious injuries.

Karow said the early notification to the Coast Guard was key to the successful s

earch and rescue planning.

