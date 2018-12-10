The U.S. Coast Guard has crews working to help recuse individuals along the path of Hurricane Michael.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews have rescued about 40 people and assisted 232 individuals. Shallow-water response teams have conducted search and rescue efforts, and crews are working to remove debris from the roadways to ensure emergency services are able to access the roads.

The Coast Guard's shallow-water response teams have even helped transfer 142 nursing home patients to a safe haven at a Pensacola hospital.

READ MORE: Deadly Michael ravages Southeast with 'unimaginable destruction'

RELATED: Nature's balance: How hurricanes help to keep Earth's global temperatures in check

Coast Guard Port Evaluation Assessment Teams are assessing the damage caused by the hurricane, and pollution responders are evaluating waterfront facilities, sunken, damaged or capsized vessels and conducting overflights to ensure mitigation of hazards to the maritime environment.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the general public should remain cautious, even in ideal conditions, and be aware of hazards, storm surge debris, and possible flooding conditions due to the hurricane.

Individuals should not call for rescue if they are not in a life-threatening situation. Rescue teams are prioritizing rescues by urgency, and they are not able to facilitate requests for assistance on social media.

CLICK HERE to learn how to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC