KITTY HAWK, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a sailor who was last reported to be located somewhere near Kitty Hawk.

According to a spokesperson, 72-year-old Michael Bye was sailing from New York to Florida aboard his 35-foot recreational vessel, the H.M.S. Me II.

The Coast Guard's Fifth District Command Center was contacted at 7:40 p.m. on Friday by a family member after Bye failed to make contact at an agreed upon time.

The spokesperson said "Search-and-rescue coordinators found his last position via cellphone in the vicinity of Kill Devil Hills, N.C."

An HC-130 Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. is currently on-scene searching for Bye.

According to the spokesperson, Bye was scheduled to meet a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, today, but did not arrive.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with additional information regarding Bye's whereabouts to contact the District 5 command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-398-6390.