WILMINGTON, N.C. (WVEC) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman and 70-year-old man last seen departing Potters Marine Friday afternoon, a news release said.

The Beaufort County Emergency Management Agency is also assisting in the search.

The release said Coast Guard Station Hobucken received a call from a nearby resident around 6:40 p.m. to report an unmanned 20-foot vessel near the Pamlico River.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was called — and Station Hobucken launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, along with a 24-foot shallow water vessel.

If anyone sees anything in the vicinity of the Pamlico River, contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 910-362-4015, the release said.

