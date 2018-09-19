NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Colombian tall ship has docked in Norfolk!

Guests can tour the ARC Gloria as she is docked at Otter Berth between Town Point Park and Waterside District. The ship arrived on September 17 and will depart on Sunday, September 23. The City of Norfolk is the only US port for the ship's sail training tour.

Tours will be available starting Wednesday, September 19 until Friday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ship, built in 1966 in Bilbao, Spain, will have guided tours for guests, and individuals can learn about its host country, Colombia. Since being built, Gloria has visited 180 ports in 70 different countries serving as Goodwill Ambassador of Colombia to the world during its 52 years of history.

Gloria teaches cadets star navigation, seamanship, and leadership. Soaring at nearly 300 feet, with three masts and 22 sails, the Colombian flagships’ namesake pays tribute to the National Anthem of Colombia: “Oh Gloria Inmarcesible.”

Click here to learn more about ARC Gloria.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC