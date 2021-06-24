Community and health leaders use creative outreach to encourage vaccinations in Hampton

Though Virginia surpassed the 70-percent mark of adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, the work is not stopping there.

HAMPTON, Va. — Health and community leaders in Hampton Roads are determined to reach the groups still unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Two entertainment figures helped with efforts on Wednesday.

With much excitement, Izzy the DJ and singer Jus Jon received their first doses of the COVID-19 shot. They beamed with smiles and showed off the band-aids on their arms.

Both overcame vaccine hesitancy. They’re happy to share this moment with family, friends and their thousands of fans.

“Do your due diligence. Do your own research. Yes, we can be the example, but look for yourself,” said Izzy.

The two musical artists received their first dose from Hampton University’s mobile unit. It was parked outside Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton during Live Music Wednesday.

“It was nice. And honestly, it took five minutes,” said Kersey Caldwell, another vaccine recipient on Wednesday.

“There is some education that needs to happen and then, just to overcome that fear and reluctance. There’s also the fact that some people don’t have transportation,” Dr. Aviance Lewis, the clinical community engagement coordinator pharmacist for Hampton University.

The Delta variant is also playing a factor in all this. It’s driving health leaders to up the ante more, in terms of community outreach. And for some, the reason why they got the COVID-19 shot in the first place is out of concern for the new strain.

On top of that, there’s a shared concern about uptake rates in minority groups. The Black population, for instance, makes up a reported 15 percent of Virginians with at least one dose. But according to the U.S. Census, 19.9 percent of the state is Black or African American.

“The black and brown population, the young people—we are trying to educate them, dispel the myths they see on social media,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, event coordinator for The Peninsula Education & Vaccinate Team.