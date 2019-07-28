VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Community members came together almost two months after the May 31st tragedy in Virginia Beach to honor the victims and their families.

The event was held at the Backbay’s Farmhouse Brewing Company on Saturday evening.

A banner made in remembrance of the tragedy was presented to the Virginia Beach History Museums for preservation.

It was signed during a memorial walk held in June, which was organized by Angel Perkins. The Virginia Beach resident said it was on her family’s heart to hold the event that brought out thousands of community members.

"It's going to take a long time for our community to heal. And part of that is making sure that we do it in a unified relationship,” said Perkins.

The banner will join other memorial items given by community members over time.

"It's really important for us to know that we have the support of the community,” said Anne Miller, Vice President of the Virginia Beach History Museums. “And that the community feels like this was an event that no just affected city employees, but it affected everyone and to have their support in recovering."

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and city council members came out to the event.

The owner of Backbay’s Farmhouse Brewing Company also donated a $10,000 check to the United Way Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund. The organization announced that the fund has reached $4 million.