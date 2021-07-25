Community holds vigil in memory of child killed by Portsmouth apartment fire

A statement released by the family to 13NewsNow identified the child as a 4-year-old boy.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Family and neighbors held a vigil Sunday night in memory of a child killed following an apartment fire.

The candlelight vigil took place in the London Oaks apartments, on the 2700 block of High Street, where the fire occurred on Saturday.

Sunday, the family released a statement identifying the child as a 4-year-old boy.

"Logan was so full of life! He was the most loving kid. He loved to dance, sing and rap. Very respectful," read the statement. "He was all about love. It's hard but we're going to be strong for him."

Vigil for a 4-year-old Logan. He lost his life in a house fire on Saturday. Family sent us a statement: pic.twitter.com/lgxulCvXDs — Angelo Vargas 13News Now (@13AngeloVargas) July 26, 2021

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to the fire Saturday afternoon and were told a child was trapped on the second floor.

Authorities say it is unclear if smoke alarms alerted people in the apartment.

Two adults and one child were able to make it out, according to Portsmouth Deputy Fire Chief Julian Williamson.