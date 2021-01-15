101-year-old Portsmouth woman gets free water heater

Mary Parker, a double-amputee living on her own, said she would have gone into debt if she had to pay for a new water heater.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 101-year-old Portsmouth woman got a big surprise on Thursday!

Mary Parker lives on her own, and is a double amputee. A couple of weeks ago, her hot water stopped working. Parker said she called Michael & Son Services for an estimate on a new water heater unit. After they heard her story, they decided to team up with a company called Ferguson to get her one for free!

Parker said she's overwhelmed because she would have gone into debt to pay for the new equipment.

"It makes me feel special... in other words, it made me cry and I'm not a cry baby!" she said. "I don't know, I just don't know to explain it. I don't know if there is even words to explain it."