NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Lee's Friends: Helping People Live with Cancer is aiming to help people living with cancer... and they're doing it by shopping.

The non-profit organization, which helps support cancer patients, is holding its 12th annual Unique Boutique. It's a one-day shopping event with more than 30 vendors to benefit Lee's Friends.

Vendors will be selling jewelry, accessories, Estate Sterling Silver flatware, clothing, gift items, delicious food and more. Admission is free.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall ~ Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. That's located at 7400 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page.

