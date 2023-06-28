Join us for a week of 'Military Support Spotlight' surprises on 13News Now Daybreak, honoring local nonprofits that help service members

Watch the big surprises and hear the amazing stories on 13News Now Daybreak starting July 3, as we say "thank you" to local nonprofits that support our military.

NORFOLK, Va. — "Military Support Spotlight" is exactly as it sounds: a spotlight on those who support our military members and their families.

These men and women and their families go through more than we can begin to understand while in and out of service. So, we decided to recognize five local nonprofits that go the extra mile to support military members and families in Hampton Roads.

These nonprofits range in their services from active-duty help to veteran help, homelessness, and mental health awareness. The list is long.

We chose each of these five organizations by vetting their success stories and calling people who have used them for help. Each nonprofit is certified a 501(c)(3) in Hampton Roads, meaning their work directly impacts and serves our community.

And here's the fun part — it's a surprise! These groups, and the people behind them, had no idea they were being recognized. We told them we were filming a 'Making a Mark' segment, but the truth? We were there to honor them and their service to our military members.

Join us in celebrating these five local nonprofits in our inaugural "Military Support Spotlight" segments, July 3-7, on 13News Now Daybreak. We'll tell you a bit about each organization and what they do, highlighting the various ways they support service members. And we'll tell you how you can support them, too!