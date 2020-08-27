13News Now surprises Seton Youth Shelters with $15,000 community grant

The organization has been a critical resource for at-risk teens for more almost four decades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two weeks ago, 13News Now told you about a big dilemma for Seton Youth Shelters in Virginia Beach.

The lease for the organization’s boys’ home won’t be renewed, and that means if they don’t find a new house by December, at-risk kids as young as nine years old won’t have a place to stay.

As is the case with many non-profits, funding will play a major role in moving forward for the organization.

On Thursday, the TEGNA Foundation -- the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. -- and 13News Now announced they will award $15,000 to Seton Youth Shelters to help the organization during this time of need.