13News Now surprises Seton Youth Shelters with $15,000 community grant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two weeks ago, 13News Now told you about a big dilemma for Seton Youth Shelters in Virginia Beach.
The lease for the organization’s boys’ home won’t be renewed, and that means if they don’t find a new house by December, at-risk kids as young as nine years old won’t have a place to stay.
As is the case with many non-profits, funding will play a major role in moving forward for the organization.
On Thursday, the TEGNA Foundation -- the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. -- and 13News Now announced they will award $15,000 to Seton Youth Shelters to help the organization during this time of need.
13News Now Anchor Philip Townsend surprised Seton Youth Shelter Executive Director Jennifer Sieracki with the announcement at the organization’s headquarters in Virginia Beach Thursday.