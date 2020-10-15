15-year-old Chesapeake girl last seen in September; police ask for tips

Claire Nica is about 5 foot 2 inches tall, she weighs 105 lbs, and hazel eyes. A distinguishing feature to look out for: Nica has shaved lines in her eyebrows.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said a 15-year-old girl ran away from her Chesapeake home on September 11, and has not been seen since.

Now, police are asking the community to help search for Clarice Brianna Nica is, who goes by "Claire."

Nica is about 5 foot 2 inches tall, she weighs 105 lbs, and hazel eyes. She wears glasses, and she had brown shoulder-length hair styled in a bob when she went missing.

Police said she may have dyed her hair red since leaving home.

A distinguishing feature to look out for: Nica has shaved lines in her eyebrows.

When she left home, the teenager was wearing red, white and black Vans.