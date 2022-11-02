Teen missing for more than a week in James City County

Natallie Maritza Linare was last seen more than a week ago. Police said she hasn't been home or to school since then.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Oct. 25.

Investigators believe Natallie Maritza Linare went to a friend’s house after school and was picked up by another acquaintance.

Police said she hasn't been home or to school since then. She doesn't have her phone with her and is believed to be staying with friends in the area.

Police described Natallie as being five feet tall, weighing around 89 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, light blue jeans and white shoes.