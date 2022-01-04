15 years after their son was killed, Michael Zylberberg's family reignites search for killer

Michael "Mikey" Zylberberg's family and Newport News police officers knocked on doors and passed out flyers in the neighborhood where he was shot in 2007.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been 15 years since someone shot and killed Michael "Mikey" Zylberberg in Newport News. Police are still searching for the killer.

On Friday, Mikey's family returned to the neighborhood where he died, hoping to find a missing puzzle piece in the case.

"They shot him dead in the street and he was a good boy. He was graduating in June and going to college and he had a future," Maria Chavez said about her son back in 2007. "It was always him and me from day one and now he's gone."

"15 years now, I see hope. I feel hope that this is gonna get solved."

Chavez, along with Michael’s father, Michael Zylberberg Sr. and their extended family joined officers to knock on doors and pass out flyers, anything to bring about new leads in the case.

"We haven’t had any movement, so I just wanted to come out and get his face, his name, back out into the community to see if somebody will speak up for him," Chavez said.

Back in 2007, Michael was a senior at Heritage High School.

On the night he died, relatives said Michael was buying candy for his two young cousins he was babysitting.

When he left the store on the corner of 23rd Street and Chestnut Avenue, two unknown suspects began shooting and ran, according to police.

"If they have not given up hope, then we don’t have any right to either," said Chief Steve Drew. "It's like a puzzle and there's all these different pieces. I hope today that we connect with someone who has a piece."

Chavez says her son was funny, kind and a friend to all.

"He was just empathetic. He was just amazing. He was a good soul."

They say they’re just ready for closure and can’t wait to find out what that will feel like.

"Oh, I don’t even… I’ll let you know when that day comes. I will definitely let you know," says Zylberberg Sr.

Both Chavez and Zylberberg Sr. are pleading with the community to come forward with any information.

"What tragedy happened to us, I pray it doesn’t, but it could happen to anyone. So please come forward if you know anything and let justice be served," he said.

If you know anything about what happened to Michael, Newport News police are asking you to submit a tip to the Crime Line at www.P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous.