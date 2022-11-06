151 animals from Norfolk Animal Care Center found forever homes in October

36 dogs and 54 cats were adopted last month despite struggles at the center.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced that 151 animals were adopted during the month of October.

In a Facebook post, the center said that 36 dogs and 54 cats were among the animals adopted.

Other statistics included in the post gave insight into the importance of volunteers at the center.

Volunteers spent 858.46 hours helping out last month alone, and the center has a 92% live release rate for the year.