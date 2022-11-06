151 animals from Norfolk Animal Care Center found forever homes in October

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced that 151 animals were adopted during the month of October.
In a Facebook post, the center said that 36 dogs and 54 cats were among the animals adopted.
Other statistics included in the post gave insight into the importance of volunteers at the center.
Volunteers spent 858.46 hours helping out last month alone, and the center has a 92% live release rate for the year.
The post also said the center took in 151 strays, 34 owner surrenders, 3 transfers and 19 from the animal protection unit last month.