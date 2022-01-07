16-year-old girl missing from Dinwiddie County, Virginia

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate Kemya Mills.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The AWARE Foundation said a 16-year-old is missing from Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

According to the organization, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate Kemya Mills, who left her residence on West Autumn Drive on Jan. 2 around 12:50 a.m.

The organization said Mills was last seen wearing blue and gray shorts, gray slides with a silver Nike sign and a black and brown cheetah print robe.

Her last know whereabouts was Colonial Heights, which is outside of Petersburg.

Anyone with information on where Mills could be is asked to contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.