VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Black Diamond Weekend Affair kicks off Friday, Nov. 29, and will showcase black-owned businesses in the area.

This year's theme: "20/20 Vision: Unveiling a 150-Year Plan for Success in Black Entrepreneurship."

The main event is the 4th annual Black Diamond Affair & Fundraiser at the Westin Hotel in Virginia Beach.

The gala will feature a keynote speaker, Dr. George Fraser, as he addresses the grave economic conditions of the black community.

Fraser will also talk about steps to redress the problems, as well as provide resources and strategies to build generational wealth.

For more information on the events and schedule, visit http://blackdiamondweekendva.com.