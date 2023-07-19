Anthem LemonAid Challenge starts this weekend

One lemonade stand can change lives, and one little boy is proof. You can start your stand today!

NORFOLK, Va. — The annual Anthem LemonAid Challenge runs July 21st-23rd this year. This is a summer tradition where families, businesses, and communities around our country open pop-up lemonade stands to support children fighting cancer.

"The Anthem LemonAid event has been going on for 13 years," said Briana Jackson with Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. "We get out our lemonade, our tables, and all of our stands and supplies to raise money for CHKD and the cancer and blood disorder center."

Each cup sold is one dollar, and the money made in Hampton Roads pours back into CHKD locally. "Everyone is welcome to get involved," Jackson smiled.

Someone familiar with starting a lemonade stand is Nikysha Warren. "I work for Anthem, and I started doing this as a volunteer thing back in 2015," she said.

She started volunteering with her two sons, Devin and Xavier. "I'm really good at it," Xavier exclaimed.

"We did it every year," Warren said, and then looked at her son Xavier: "In February of 2021, my son was diagnosed with cancer."

Warren said her life was a whirlwind after that. She went from volunteering to raise money for kids with cancer to her child being diagnosed with stage-three kidney cancer at seven years old.

"It was just something we did to volunteer, to help kids with cancer; we never knew anyone with it and became directly affected by the lemonade stand," she said.

Then, it was time to fight.

"We got diagnosed, we got admitted, we stayed here for an extended amount of time. Surgery after surgery, chemo, radiation," Warren listed the struggles she watched her son go through.

Then in January 2022, they received the news they had been waiting for: Xavier was cancer free.

"He is 'NED' which stands for 'no evidence of disease.' So we are grateful for that," Warren smiled while looking at Xavier.

They are back volunteering at a lemonade stand this year, and Warren said this time around, it feels different.

"It means even more now, you know? Because being on that side of things, the struggle, and watching your child feel sick all the time," she paused as she thought about their time at CHKD. "Even though we're here often, they make it feel like home. As close to home as possible," she added.

As we interviewed Warren and Xavier, an unplanned moment happened. A nurse stood behind our crew smiling. When Warren and Xavier saw her, they lit up and hugged. It turns out that the nurse was by Xavier's side as he fought cancer, and you could see how much of an impact she had on their lives just in that moment of hugs as she left work for the day. Showing just how much of a home CHKD tries to build for its patients and why a simple lemonade stand can help keep that family atmosphere present.

"My kid was a healthy kid until he wasn't. And you never really think it's going to happen to your family, and when it does, it really does help to know there are people out here who are using their time and efforts, some of their resources, to make these stands and make a difference in the peoples lives or in the children's lives of the oncology and hematology department," Warren said.

As for Xavier, he feels great today and said he's excited to stir up some lemonade this weekend. And his final words to you?

"Just start a lemonade stand so you can help kids with cancer."