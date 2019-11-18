VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of Hampton Roads' largest food drives is set to return: the 23rd annual Mayflower Marathon.

The weekend-long food drive takes place simultaneously in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Hampton, and York County from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24.

Locations where you can drop off food:

Hampton -- Coliseum Marketplace at Coliseum Central, 2170 Coliseum Dr.

Virginia Beach -- Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Suffolk -- Kroger Marketplace, 1017 University Blvd.

Tabb -- Kroger at 5007-2 Victory Blvd.

All donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk will go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, while all donations made at the Hampton and Tabb locations will benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Donations begin at 5:30 a.m. November 22 and will go round-the-clock through 3 p.m. November 24.