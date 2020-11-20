24th Annual Mayflower Marathon needs even more Thanksgiving donations due to pandemic

The weekend-long food drive runs simultaneously in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Hampton, and York County from Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 22.

NORFOLK, Va. — More people are struggling this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and that includes local food banks, which rely on donated food and money.

The 24th annual "Mayflower Marathon" food drive starts Friday, November 20, and runs all weekend long simultaneously at four different sites in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Hampton, and York County.

Delia Johnson, Director of Programs for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & The Eastern Shore says every little bit counts!

"It's 57 consecutive hours from the Friday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday before. Food, money, your generosity is so appreciated," Johnson said. "Every dollar you give can be stretched to buy more food for the Hampton Roads area."

Karen Joyner, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, said the pandemic has increased the need.

“Due to factors related to the coronavirus, food donations to the Foodbank are down 30% since March compared to the same period last year,” said Joyner.

On the Southside, the locations are: Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach and Kroger Marketplace at 1017 University Blvd. in Suffolk.

On the Peninsula, the locations are Kroger at 1050 W. Mercury Blvd. at Coliseum Central in Hampton and Kroger at 5007-2 Victory Blvd. in Tabb.

You can drop off donations beginning Friday, November 20 from 5:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22.