4 displaced, pet dog killed in Chesapeake house fire

The fire happened at a one-story home in the 800 block of Rutledge Road, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people will need a new place to stay after their house in Chesapeake caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a one-story home in the 800 block of Rutledge Road, the Chesapeake Fire Department said. Someone reported smoke coming from the home around 12:20 p.m.

Two people that were inside safely left the house after their neighbors told them about the fire. The other family members weren't there when it happened.

Firefighters showed up three minutes after being dispatched and worked to stop the fire, which was coming from the home's attached garage.

It was under control at 12:35 p.m., but the home had extensive fire and smoke damage.

Medics looked at one person for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was hurt but immediately treated. Firefighters found the family's pet dog inside the home, but it didn't survive.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.