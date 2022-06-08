5 displaced after apartment fire in South Morrison part of Newport News

Firefighters had to rescue two people who were on the balcony of a second-floor apartment.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Five people were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in the South Morrison part of Newport News Tuesday night.

The fire happened at a two-story apartment building in the 700 block of Antrim Drive. The City of Newport News Fire Department said it got several 911 calls reporting the fire around 10 p.m.

The firefighters that responded saw heavy flames coming from an apartment on the first floor, and said they extended to the second floor. They had to rescue two people from a balcony up there.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, but three apartments were damaged. No one was hurt.