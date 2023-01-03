Chesapeake police search for woman who hasn't contacted family since Nov. 2

Mary Goetz hasn't been in contact with her family since Nov. 2, 2022, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it is looking for a 59-year-old woman who last spoke with her family two months ago.

Mary Goetz hasn't been in contact with her family since Nov. 2, 2022. On Nov. 25, her family told police that she left her mother's house and didn't come back.

On the same day, Goetz's vehicle, a 2002 Ford Windstar minivan with PA tags of DXB-7715, was seen in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, on Old Farm Road and Gregory Drive.

Police said Goetz has blonde hair and green eyes. She is nearly five and a half feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.