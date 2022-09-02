60-year-old woman missing from Virginia Beach, police say

Family members last heard from Donna Estes on Aug. 3, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Donna Andrea Estes is described as being five feet tall and 223 lbs and having gray eyes and brown hair.

Family members haven't been able to get ahold of Estes over the phone and are concerned for her safety, according to the police department.

Her last known address was Harper's Square, which is close to NAS Oceana. Police don't know where she's currently living or working.