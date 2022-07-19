74-year-old woman with dementia missing from Virginia Beach

Priscila Reyes was last seen in the 1700 block of Jack Frost Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department was looking for a 74-year-old woman missing from the Northwest part of the city on Tuesday.

Priscila Reyes was last seen in the 1700 block of Jack Frost Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She suffers from dementia and has wandered off in the past, the police department said. Before, she has been found near Shelton Park Elementary School.

Reyes is around five feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has red/purple hair and brown eyes. The police department doesn't know what kind of clothes she had on when she went missing.