Police look for 87-year-old man missing from Virginia Beach

Richard Zajda is described as being five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 87-year-old man was reported missing from Virginia Beach on Wednesday, according to police.

Richard Zajda is described as being five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes.

He called his son on Wednesday around 8 a.m., saying he was driving to New York City, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Zajda could be driving his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Virginia handicap license plates of 58880H.

Zajda has late-stage Alzheimer's disease and is vision impaired. He also takes medications for heart conditions.