CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The first day of school is a fresh start for all kids, but it can be scary for those who don't have everything they need.

That's why Buffalow Family & Friends Community Days is holding their 8th annual Back 2 School Giveaway and Carnival.

The Giveaway features carnival games, vendors, food, clothing, health fair to include children physicals, and most importantly, backpacks and school supply kits.

It will be held Saturday, August 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Elizabeth River Park in Chesapeake.

For the families with back to school budgets that are thin, the event highlight will be a free backpack with school supply kits and clothing. Supplies are limited, so get their early. Children and their parents must be present.

