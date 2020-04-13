A social distancing Easter

Hampton Roads families didn't let COVID-19 separate them from spending time together.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 has caused many families not to be together this Easter. But people across Hampton Roads still found was to celebrate.

On Sunday, a family in Yorktown spent their first Easter apart. But, it didn't stop Grace Holland's great-granddaughter from making her day.

“It was just good seeing them because I haven’t been able to see them," said Holland.

In Virginia Beach, pre-k school teacher Kathy Verrey also surprised her students with Easter baskets before the holiday.

“I took them to each of their homes and delivered them to them and rand the doorbell and they came out and had a little sign saying that I was thinking about them," said Verrey.