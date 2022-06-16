Man missing from Accomack County since April 14; family offers reward to help find him

The AWARE Foundation said Bailey has several tattoos, including one on his neck that says "faith/love/hope" and one over his right eye that says "Annie."

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been missing from Accomack County for about two months.

On Thursday, The AWARE Foundation and the Accomack County Sheriff's Office asked people to help them look for Jay'von Malik Bailey.

Bailey was last seen on April 14 in the 36000 block of Seaside Road in the Painter area of Accomack County. April 14 was also the last day he had any contact with his family.

At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, black or gray jeans, white V-neck t-shirt, black Crocs and a gold chain necklace.

The sheriff's office said he doesn't own a vehicle, so he would likely be relying on others for transportation.

The AWARE Foundation said Bailey has several tattoos, including one on his neck that says "faith/love/hope" and one over his right eye that says "Annie."

The organization's spokesperson also said there's a reward for any information that helps his loved ones find him again.