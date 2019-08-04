BATAVIA, Ill. — ALDI announced its plan to help combat the global plastic crisis.

By 2025, ALDI plans to have 100 percent of packaging, including plastic packaging, reusable, recyclable or compostable. ALDI also plans on reducing packaging material across its entire range by at least 15 percent.

“ALDI has never offered single-use plastic shopping bags. And while we’re pleased that we’ve helped keep billions of plastic grocery bags out of landfills and oceans, we want to continue to do more,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. “The commitments we’re making to reduce plastic packaging waste are an investment in our collective future that we are proud to make.”

The company is committed to working with its supplier community to achieve the following comprehensive goals:

By 2025, 100 percent of ALDI packaging, including plastic packaging, will have reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging;

By 2025, packaging material of all ALDI-exclusive products to be reduced by at least 15 percent;

By 2020, 100 percent of ALDI-exclusive consumable packaging to include How2Recycle label;

By 2020, implement an initiative to make private-label product packaging easier for customers to reuse;

Guide continuous improvement of product packaging by internal expertise and external evaluations.

By company estimates, this progressive business decision has helped keep approximately 15 billion single-use plastic bags out of landfills and oceans.

