200 cribs and a $10,000 check to combat infant mortality in Hampton Roads

Amazon delivered 200 cribs to the Children's Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads on Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A big donation will help hundreds of young children in Hampton Roads sleep safely. On Thursday, Amazon delivered 200 cribs to the Children's Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads.

CHIP is also getting a $10,000 donation from the online retailer. This is all to help the non-profit combat infant mortality in our region.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows Hampton Roads has some of the highest infant mortality rates in the Commonwealth.

We're told the $10,000 donation will go toward CHIP's "Sleeptight Program," which offers support, education, and resources to prevent babies from dying from preventable, unsafe sleep.

CHIP's President and CEO Trish O'Brien said that many of the families they assist don't have cribs for their babies.