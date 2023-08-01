Annual National Night Out brings communities and law enforcers together to get to know each other

The annual event aims to bridge the gap between police officers and the communities they serve.



Cities across Hampton Roads participated, and 13News Now couldn't get out to all of them, but we did drop by a few of the events.



In Hampton, Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by to help kick off the festivities at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The new Police Chief in Hampton, Jimmie Wideman, was there, too.



In Norfolk, People packed Berkley Park to enjoy some food, music, and games. Police Chief Mark Talbot was there. It's his first National Night Out" in Norfolk since taking over the department earlier this year. He previously served as police chief in Hampton.



In Virginia Beach, there was a great turnout at the event in Lake Christopher. Citizens were able to chat with police officers and firefighters. Mayor Bobby Dyer also stopped by for a bit.