Applications for winter fuel assistance in Virginia Beach now open

Residents in Virginia Beach who are in need of help with home heating costs can apply to the Winter Fuel Assistance Program.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A citywide program in Virginia Beach aimed at supporting people in need of help with their heating bills and fuel costs is now open for applications.

The Winter Fuel Assistance Program is for people who need help paying their home heating costs. The program can also be used for connection fees, installation charges and furnace restarts.

Applicants must meet certain income eligibility criteria to qualify for this program. Applications are being accepted until Nov. 13.

People can apply here, over the phone at 855-635-4370 or by downloading and returning a paper application to our main building at 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd.