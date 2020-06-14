Three days after the painting was complete, it appears tire marks were track across the mural.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After tire marks were left behind on the 'Black Lives Matter' mural in uptown, the artists who got together to paint the street rejoin to fix the damage around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The artists said the City of Charlotte will be funding it.

The city teamed with “Charlotte is Creative,” and together found 17 local artists to paint a 'Black Lives Mural' on the streets of uptown on South Tryon Street between Third and Fourth Street on June 9.

Just three days later, the mural was defaced with black tire marks tracked across the mural according to several videos from people in uptown.

Police said they are "currently reviewing this incident to determine exactly how it may have occurred."

The artists responsible for the “I” say they will be out here painting all day.