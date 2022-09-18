NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach elected officials came together with Fairstead, a purpose-driven real estate company, to put on the second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach.
Atlantis Community Day is a Fairstead collaboration. It celebrated the local partnerships in Virginia Beach and brought critical community social services from civic and religious organizations to Atlantis residents.
The Atlantis Apartments is a 12-acre property with 208 affordable apartment homes that are undergoing a full-scale renovation, which is now 75 percent complete, a spokesperson for Fairstead said.
The Atlantis Apartments complex also has another claim to fame: It's where native son Pharrell Williams lived while he was growing up.
Mayor Robert Dyer kicked off the event by issuing a proclamation declaring September 17, 2022 as Atlantis Community Day in Virginia Beach to celebrate the public-private partnership to revitalize the community, the spokesperson said.
"I can’t think of a better example of how a village of community partners has come together along with the Fairstead organization and used their knowledge and resources to make this community a place that residents can truly be proud to call home," he said.
Fairstead acquired Atlantis Apartments in 2021 and invested $15 million to provide much-needed upgrades to the 51-year-old property. Home to more than 600 residents, every apartment is receiving new kitchens, appliances, bathrooms, flooring, and fixtures, as well as new windows, roofs and improved HVAC systems.
Fairstead is adding a community garden, fitness center, and computer room to the existing amenities in addition to the renovation, the spokesperson said.