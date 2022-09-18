The event brought critical community social services from civic and religious organizations to Atlantis residents

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach elected officials came together with Fairstead, a purpose-driven real estate company, to put on the second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach.

Atlantis Community Day is a Fairstead collaboration. It celebrated the local partnerships in Virginia Beach and brought critical community social services from civic and religious organizations to Atlantis residents.

The Atlantis Apartments is a 12-acre property with 208 affordable apartment homes that are undergoing a full-scale renovation, which is now 75 percent complete, a spokesperson for Fairstead said.

The Atlantis Apartments complex also has another claim to fame: It's where native son Pharrell Williams lived while he was growing up.

Mayor Robert Dyer kicked off the event by issuing a proclamation declaring September 17, 2022 as Atlantis Community Day in Virginia Beach to celebrate the public-private partnership to revitalize the community, the spokesperson said.

"I can’t think of a better example of how a village of community partners has come together along with the Fairstead organization and used their knowledge and resources to make this community a place that residents can truly be proud to call home," he said.

Fairstead acquired Atlantis Apartments in 2021 and invested $15 million to provide much-needed upgrades to the 51-year-old property. Home to more than 600 residents, every apartment is receiving new kitchens, appliances, bathrooms, flooring, and fixtures, as well as new windows, roofs and improved HVAC systems.