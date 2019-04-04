CINCINNATI — Kroger has made the decision to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025 as part of its zero waste commitment.

The company plans to transition to reusable bags.

"As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "It's a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations."

Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the United States every year.

Kroger also made the plan to divert 90 percent of waste from landfills by 2020.

