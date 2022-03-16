Donate blood and become one of 'Hulk's Heroes'

Five-year-old Michael Cruz's family is asking for 100 people to donate blood and become "Hulk's Heroes."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Blood donations helped save the life of a 5-year-old boy in Virginia Beach. Now, his family is trying to pay it forward.

Michael Cruz is the boy's name, but a lot of people know him by his nickname: Baby Hulk.

In 2020, Michael was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, which is a rare cancer found in children. His mother, Cynthia, said Michael has needed at least three-dozen blood transfusions.

Michael is in remission, and the Cruz family is doing its part to help others by starting a blood donation challenge.

It's asking for 100 people to donate and become "Hulk's Heroes."

"They may never see who their blood is going to but as a mom and a parent, we are so grateful because their donations may save our son's life if he needs it again in the future," Cynthia explained.

The Cruz Family is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Thursday, March 17. It's from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grace Bible Church at 2956 Ansol Lane in Virginia Beach.