BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Community members are reacting after a man who served Bartow County for more than 20 years -- as well as the country as a Marine -- passed away.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office said Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie lost a "valiant fight" with brain cancer on Thursday morning.

"Gunny was known for his steadfastness, knowledge, skill, humor and most of all his caring heart," the department said on Facebook. "He was an essential part of our office and his absence will be felt for years to come."

The sheriff's office also asked the community to keep the Moultrie family and their department in their thoughts and prayers.

More than 200 people commented on the Facebook post in just under four hours.

"We all loved Robert. He definitely will be terribly missed," said Facebook user Sandy Templeton. "I don’t think God made another one like him. My prayers have been and will continue to be with his family, work family and friends. Rest In Peace, Gunny. See you on the other side some day."

Those comments were echoed by many others.

Photos | Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert 'Gunny' Mountrie Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert "Gunny" Moultrie

