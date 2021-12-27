Virginia Beach neighborhood has a new basketball court, council member Rouse puts it to use

The project has been in the works since July, and was completed just in time for Christmas.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This Christmas, people in and around the Friendship Village neighborhood got a brand new basketball court.

Councilmember Aaron Rouse announced the project back in July saying, "There’s only one way in and one way out of Friendship Village, so these kids are essentially landlocked, this is all they have. This is a start to really attract the youth to positive career paths... make sure they stay away from trouble."

When the project was first announced, there was a lot of excitement in the neighborhood.

Two neighbors said they played "curb ball" in the neighborhood and are excited about a new court.

Another neighbor said this type of recreation is "what we need in communities to uplift kids and let them know there's always a future."

By late December, the project was complete. Residents got a place to play and hang out just in time for Christmas.

Even Rouse, who grew up in the area, has taken advantage of the new court. On Monday, he shared a video of himself on Twitter showing a boy how to shoot a layup.

Special Thank you @CHPorg Senior Regional Manager Nona Hipp for expeditiously getting the 1st ever basketball court installed in Friendship Village for Christmas.



Video:On Christmas Day,I had the pleasure of teaching this young boy how to shoot a layup. #servantleader #urprosim pic.twitter.com/9tXJvTY7oJ — Aaron Rouse (@AaronRouseVaBch) December 27, 2021

"Just in time for Christmas," Rouse said. "A present to the community."

Rouse said there are also plans to install a playground for kids, in hopes of keeping the youth active and out of the streets.