Pickleball tournament raising money for hospice house in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you like pickleball, there's a tournament coming up that's giving back to the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads, as it is still under construction.
It's the "Battle of the Paddles" tournament, and it will be held Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at 928 South Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.
Pickleball is a sport that's been fast-growing in its popularity. It's something of a combination of tennis, ping pong, and other racquet sports. There is a racquet involved, plus what looks like a wiffle ball, a net, and a court.
It's not the only pickleball event in Virginia Beach next month. Another tournament to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be held on June 3.