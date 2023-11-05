Pickleball tournament raising money for hospice house in Virginia Beach

It's the "Battle of the Paddles" tournament, and it will be held Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at 928 South Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you like pickleball, there's a tournament coming up that's giving back to the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads, as it is still under construction.

Details and registration are available on the Dozoretz Hospice House's website.

Pickleball is a sport that's been fast-growing in its popularity. It's something of a combination of tennis, ping pong, and other racquet sports. There is a racquet involved, plus what looks like a wiffle ball, a net, and a court.