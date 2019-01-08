VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders with the USA Patriots, formally known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, are teaching kids how to play softball at Virginia Wesleyan University.

The kids who attend the camp have were born with congenital limb loss or have suffered amputation from an illness or an injury. The week-long camp is free to families who attend.

The coaches and players come from all over the country.

"It started out as kids just being our bat boys and bat girls," said a USA Patriots player, Saul Bosquez.

Bosquez said the bat boys and girl program became so successful they started the summer camp. It’s in a different location every year.

"This week if you have all of your limbs, you are the odd one out more than likely because there are more of us than there are of you," Bosquez explained. "We wanted to give them a chance to play ball and be around kids who are like themselves."

There are not many camps like this, that's parents drove several hours to Virginia Beach. Some from the whole way from Indiana, others drove more than 11 hours from Ohio.



"There is just something powerful about being around others like you. The mentorship and the guys pouring into these kids is amazing," said parent Kristy Filburn.

Parents said it's the smiles they see on their children's faces, that makes the traveling worth it.

On Thursday, it was a special day for the kids, and it's a reminder to Coach Bosquez about how far he's come.



"August 1, 2007. Today is my 12-year anniversary of being injured," Coach Bosquez said. "A roadside bomb hit the right side of the vehicle, and went off right by my door and got my left leg instead of my right leg."



Bosquez said he chooses to give back and help others, not letting his injury affect his ability.

"That's what we want to show these kids, we are able to still do things. You are able to still live a normal great life," Bosquez explained.

