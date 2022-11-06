Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis

He's one of the oldest Giraffe's in the United States, the Virginia Zoo said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy.

The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo.

With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain in the joints, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo noted that keepers and the veterinary staff have been monitoring Billy's condition and keeping him as comfortable as possible.

Billy is now the one who decides when he goes to work. The zoo said keeper staff are allowing him the option to stay in the giraffe barn or shift out onto the exhibit with the rest of the herd each day.

That means whether Billy is visible to visitors or not is up to Billy.

The windows to Billy's stall have also been covered up to give him privacy as he rests indoors, the zoo said.