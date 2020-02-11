'Blessed Hands' moves into its new space in a Portsmouth storefront

Shirley Janney has run the small charity out of her garage since 2016, but desperately needed more space.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A small neighborhood charity that we recently told you about reached a big milestone on Friday when they cut the ribbon to a new space in a storefront from which to run their operation.

13News Now reporter Dana Smith recently told the story of "Blessed Hands," which gives away free baby supplies and clothing to families in need.

Shirley Janney started the small non-profit in 2016 to help her neighbors who were in need of a little help, and has since, run it out of her garage.

But with the need so great, she soon found herself helping people from all over the area. This led to the need to seek more donations, which then led to the need for more space.

She found a benefactor to provide a space, which they cut the ribbon to open on Friday, and started operating out of on Saturday.

But she also found herself in need of money to pay the associated expenses.

"I had a sponsor that paid for the building for us, that we're moving into," Janney said. "But I am going to be responsible for the electric and the water every month and so I really need help. I need lots of help."

They have a GoFundMe effort set up to help raise funds for their move.

She's helped the community for years, but now the shoe is on the other foot. She has new bills to pay, so she's looking for donations.

"Cash donations to take care of that every month," she explained.

The donations will help keep this neighborhood giveaway going, especially at a time when so many are in need.