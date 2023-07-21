'Give Back 2 Da Block' hosts free all-girls basketball camp in Portsmouth

The ladies have taken to the court on County Street all week, honing their skills while also picking up valuable life skills along the way.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — "Giving our girls power."

That's the message at a free all-girls basketball camp in Portsmouth. The ladies have taken to the court on County Street all week, honing their skills while also picking up valuable life skills along the way.

It's run by the "Give Back 2 Da Block" non-profit organization. Organizers say there's plenty to learn from the sport.

"It's about being attentive to detail, it's about perseverance, it's about understanding we are one team as well as we are one community," said Give Back 2 Da Block founder Darrell Redmond. "We understand that a lot of times girls don't get the same opportunities, yet they are still faced with those same obstacles of dealing with trauma, gun violence, and things that happen inside communities."

While the basketball camp ends at 7 p.m. Friday, a big block party is planned on Saturday, July 22 to bring it all together with music, food, games, and guest speakers.