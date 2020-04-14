Boom and Shake: People in Hampton Roads heard and/or felt it. So, what was it?

A number of people in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake reached out to 13News Now to find out what a loud noise and/or vibration was. We looked into it.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Not everyone noticed it Tuesday morning, but a lot of people in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake did. "It' was a loud noise that, in some spots, came with a little ground shaking.

Some thought it was an explosion. Some thought it was a sonic boom. Some thought it was huge crash of some kind.

A lot of people started chatting about it on Facebook, and some people reached out to 13News Now.

So, we started reaching out.

We checked with emergency dispatchers. Nothing.

We checked with firefighters. They didn't seem to know anything about it.

Then, we reached out to a public affairs officer for Naval Air Station Oceana. She said that the master jet base would be putting out more information about the noise Tuesday afternoon. It didn't seem that the information would include the where of it, but it should give us a better idea of what the Oceana-based jets were doing Tuesday morning.