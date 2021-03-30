x
Body of N Carolina boy found in river; search on for father

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say searchers have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who fell into a river while on a fishing trip with his father, who is missing after he jumped into the water to attempt to save him. 

News outlets report the body of 5-year-old Braylin Holman was recovered Monday afternoon in the Neuse River. 

A spokesman for Wayne County says authorities received a call on Wednesday from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing from a dock, and who saw the child fall in and the father jump in after him. 

The search continues for 38-year-old Sterling Holman.

    

